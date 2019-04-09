Farmers Trust Co. Sells 2,129 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Farmers Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 2,427.3% in the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 103,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel LLC IL now owns 70,121 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,397,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $111.08 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.07.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.45%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 8,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $1,044,869.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,744 shares in the company, valued at $30,097,461.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total transaction of $8,756,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,750,799.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,894 shares of company stock valued at $15,566,097 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

