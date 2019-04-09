Farmers Trust Co. Invests $2.42 Million in BB&T Co. (BBT) Stock

Farmers Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 51,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBT. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 41,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in BB&T by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 12,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in BB&T by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in BB&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in BB&T by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 120,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BB&T in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded BB&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.46 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on BB&T in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BB&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

Shares of BBT traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.02. 302,848 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,546,972. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. BB&T Co. has a 52 week low of $40.68 and a 52 week high of $56.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BB&T Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director I. Patricia Henry sold 2,289 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.51, for a total transaction of $117,906.39. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,009.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III purchased 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.04 per share, for a total transaction of $198,545.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,714.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

