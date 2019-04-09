Farmers Trust Co. Has $3.61 Million Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 16.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 87,237 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in D. R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in D. R. Horton by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other D. R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $147,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,666 shares of company stock valued at $497,652. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine lowered D. R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of D. R. Horton in a report on Friday, January 11th. Wedbush set a $41.00 price target on D. R. Horton and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,012,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,311,541. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 0.73. D. R. Horton Inc has a twelve month low of $32.39 and a twelve month high of $46.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.24.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. D. R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

