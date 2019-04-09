Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $20.95 Million Position in Deere & Company (DE)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 41.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 127,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88,200 shares during the period. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,909,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,750,000 after acquiring an additional 37,487 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 118,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 358,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after purchasing an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Deere & Company by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,838,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,028,001,000 after purchasing an additional 188,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Sarl increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 53,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DE traded down $4.87 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $160.13. The company had a trading volume of 680,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $128.32 and a 12 month high of $167.82.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 8.85%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.37%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider John C. May II sold 11,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.21, for a total transaction of $1,868,208.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,930,586.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $173.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. OTR Global raised Deere & Company to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.73.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

