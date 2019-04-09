EZCORP (EZPW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of EZCORP Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,029,922 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 484,637 shares.The stock last traded at $10.31 and had previously closed at $9.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EZPW. BidaskClub upgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. TheStreet cut shares of EZCORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. EZCORP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $550.01 million, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.68.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. EZCORP had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EZCORP Inc will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in EZCORP by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 582,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 48,428 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EZCORP by 393.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 866,014 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 690,645 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new stake in EZCORP during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the fourth quarter worth $1,524,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of EZCORP by 437.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 19,779 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares during the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

