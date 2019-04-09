Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Shares Down 6.5%

Extraction Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:XOG)’s share price fell 6.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.98 and last traded at $5.01. 4,921,812 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 4,622,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Imperial Capital set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Extraction Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $919.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.10 and a beta of 1.51.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The energy company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $288.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.82 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Evans bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $21,297,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 131.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 103,851 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 59,002 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,534,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

About Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG)

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

