Exponent (EXPO) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EXPO. Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Exponent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Exponent in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Exponent has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.00.

Shares of EXPO opened at $56.37 on Friday. Exponent has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.10 and a beta of 0.47.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.21 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 21.53%. Research analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

In other Exponent news, insider Harri Kytomaa sold 2,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $133,134.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,726.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Exponent by 580.9% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exponent by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

