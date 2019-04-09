Exeter Financial LLC Has $1.95 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Exeter Financial LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.7% of Exeter Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in General Mills by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 123,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,380,000 after buying an additional 21,113 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of General Mills by 16.3% during the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.0% during the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GIS stock opened at $51.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.42 and a 12-month high of $51.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

In related news, CFO Donal L. Mulligan sold 126,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $6,316,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 378,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,933,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 7,849 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total transaction of $347,396.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,315.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 452,071 shares of company stock worth $22,112,181 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on General Mills from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on General Mills and gave the stock a “buy gis” rating in a report on Monday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 target price on General Mills and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.91.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

