Exeter Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 1,146 NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $188.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $155.06 and a twelve month high of $195.55. The stock has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 39.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

In related news, Director James L. Robo sold 111,864 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.27, for a total value of $21,396,227.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $306,432.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,773 shares of company stock worth $33,097,211 in the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Barclays raised NextEra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $187.00 to $207.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.08.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

