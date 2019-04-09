A tiny Russian bank possessed by former U.S. congressman Charles Taylor was stripped of its license Friday after allegedly breaking anti-money laundering principles.

Russia’s central bank stated that Commercial Bank of Ivanovo dedicated”numerous” breaches of both anti-money laundering regulations including by providing”incomplete and unreliable information” about trades — and also inflated the value of its resources.

The bank has made administrators and says over 70 percent of CBI’s lending was”low-quality loans.”

A Republican broadly recognized as a conservative, taylor, has been a congressman from North Carolina between 1991 and 2007.

Central bank documents show Taylor possesses over 80% of CBI, a regional lender based in the textile-manufacturing town of Ivanovo, only over 150 kilometers (245 kilometers) north-east of Moscow.

In a brief statement, CBI affirmed the loss of its permit and led deposit-holders to a government-run deposit insurance strategy. It didn’t comment on the accusations made by the central bank. Taylor could not be reached for comment.

Taylor purchased CBI in 2003 Boris Bolshakov, Supreme Soviet deputy and a former KGB agent who’s listed as the bank’s second-largest shareholder.

Back in 2003, two of Taylor associates testified that the congressman understood about fraudulent loans produced by Asheville-based Blue Ridge Savings Bank, which he owned to a supporter. Taylor denied any knowledge about these loans.

During his time in congress, Taylor had been a backer of student loan programs with Russia. His campaign said Taylor ties were a diversion from operating for North Carolina voters, when Democrat Heath Shuler conquered Taylor in the 2006 election.