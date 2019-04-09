Everus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8,335.00 (EVR)

Everus (CURRENCY:EVR) traded 51% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 9th. One Everus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.98, $13.77, $10.39 and $33.94. Everus has a market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $8,335.00 worth of Everus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everus has traded 61.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everus alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $718.77 or 0.13786951 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00050823 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00001302 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded up 47.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00017366 BTC.

About Everus

Everus (CRYPTO:EVR) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Everus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 457,121,994 coins. The official message board for Everus is media.everus.org . Everus’ official Twitter account is @everusworld and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Everus is everus.org . The Reddit community for Everus is /r/everus-world and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Everus Coin Trading

Everus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $10.39, $32.15, $5.60, $18.94, $20.33, $24.68, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $7.50 and $24.43. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.