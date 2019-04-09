Everbridge Inc (EVBG) is Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,988 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Everbridge makes up about 2.4% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,807,000 after buying an additional 162,373 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,153,000. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $3,951,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,401,000 after acquiring an additional 55,667 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kenneth S. Goldman sold 816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $43,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert W. Hughes sold 20,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $1,130,385.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,791 shares of company stock worth $3,984,594 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on EVBG. BidaskClub raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Everbridge from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.42. 5,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Everbridge Inc has a one year low of $35.39 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 1.02.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $41.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.04 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 32.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

