Eventbrite (EB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eventbrite, Inc. offers a platform which allows users to provide online event planning services, as well as publishes, promotes and sells tickets through social networks and e-mails. Eventbrite, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Eventbrite to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eventbrite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Eventbrite presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Eventbrite stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,872. Eventbrite has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $40.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $75.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.90 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eventbrite will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Eventbrite news, major shareholder Growth Capital Fund I, L.P. sold 685,027 shares of Eventbrite stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $14,275,962.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Dreskin sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $1,251,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EB. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Eventbrite in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,786,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $745,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eventbrite in the third quarter worth approximately $19,212,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,339,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Eventbrite during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,391,000. Institutional investors own 33.88% of the company’s stock.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite, Inc operates as a technology platform worldwide. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc in 2009.

