Evanson Asset Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 86.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,429 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 1.5% of Evanson Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spence Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 127.3% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 54 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in Amazon.com by 192.3% in the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 76 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 target price (up previously from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,920.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,122.68.

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,849.86 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,050.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $902.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $72.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 26.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,616.34, for a total value of $3,321,578.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,314,978.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,602.00, for a total transaction of $2,202,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,861 shares in the company, valued at $12,593,322. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,075 shares of company stock worth $11,802,708 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

