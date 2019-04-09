Evanson Asset Management LLC Acquires 160 Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (IDU)

Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IDU. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in iShares US Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares US Utilities ETF by 280.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Utilities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

Shares of iShares US Utilities ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $145.90. 1,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,671. iShares US Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $123.24 and a 1-year high of $149.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.0948 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $4.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. This is an increase from iShares US Utilities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

iShares US Utilities ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

