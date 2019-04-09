ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (DVHL) Raises Dividend to $0.30 Per Share

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN (NYSEARCA:DVHL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.3001 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN stock opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Diversified High Income ETN has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $20.54.

