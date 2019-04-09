ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ) Shares Sold by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC reduced its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,245 shares during the quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 369,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,207,000 after buying an additional 139,311 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 150.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 30,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000.
MJ stock opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $45.40.
