Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) Holdings Increased by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $975,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,032,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,716,962 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 522,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,933,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 6.5% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. 53.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Zacks Investment Research raised Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.50.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $232,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 235,000 shares of Estee Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.87, for a total transaction of $37,099,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 574,507 shares of company stock valued at $89,174,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,673. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $121.47 and a fifty-two week high of $166.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Estee Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.14%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/estee-lauder-companies-inc-el-holdings-increased-by-trimtabs-asset-management-llc.html.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL).

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.