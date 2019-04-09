Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on Essent Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th.

Shares of Essent Group stock opened at $46.51 on Thursday. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $31.08 and a 1-year high of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.49.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.16. Essent Group had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Essent Group’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $369,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 217,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,913,892. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 45,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $2,016,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,439. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,322 shares of company stock valued at $5,959,631 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,423,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,140,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,445,000 after purchasing an additional 759,064 shares in the last quarter. Shoals Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at $20,935,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 121.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 993,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after purchasing an additional 545,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 104.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 971,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 496,967 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

