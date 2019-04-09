Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 9th (AEM, ATDRY, BAP, BHVN, FNV, FUL, HOLI, LII, PEGRF, SAP)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, April 9th:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)

was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. They currently have $270.00 target price on the stock.

Pennon Group (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

SEVERN TRENT PL/S (OTCMKTS:STRNY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to a positive rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

