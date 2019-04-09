Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (TTNP)

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) – Research analysts at Zacks Investment Research raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.59) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Titan Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd.

TTNP opened at $1.50 on Monday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $20.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.70.

Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Titan Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 136.32% and a negative return on equity of 355.20%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTNP. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 432,337 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 48,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 245,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 236,182 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 198,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment.

