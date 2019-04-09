Enstar Group Ltd. (ESGR) Holdings Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Enstar Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of Enstar Group worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enstar Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,488,000 after acquiring an additional 33,496 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Enstar Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

ESGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Enstar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Enstar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

In other Enstar Group news, COO Orla Gregory bought 5,820 shares of Enstar Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.25 per share, with a total value of $996,675.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Paul James O’shea purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 41,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,479.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 41,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,960,332. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $175.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Enstar Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $150.32 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses.

