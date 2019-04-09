Ensign Energy Services (ESI) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at TD Securities

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) had its price objective lifted by analysts at TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 43.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ESI. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.50 target price on shares of Ensign Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$6.65.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

Shares of TSE:ESI traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.93. 289,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.10. The company has a market cap of $892.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03. Ensign Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.14 and a one year high of C$7.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.32 per share, with a total value of C$212,852.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 728,041 shares in the company, valued at C$3,874,124.57.

About Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and coring and oil sands drilling services to the mining, and oil and natural gas industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.