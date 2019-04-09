Enquest (ENQ) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Enquest (LON:ENQ) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 15 ($0.20) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 35 ($0.46). Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 32.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Enquest from GBX 37 ($0.48) to GBX 35 ($0.46) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enquest from GBX 16 ($0.21) to GBX 17 ($0.22) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Enquest to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Enquest currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 20.40 ($0.27).

LON ENQ opened at GBX 22.35 ($0.29) on Tuesday. Enquest has a 1-year low of GBX 15.26 ($0.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 38.59 ($0.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.16 million and a PE ratio of 2.21.

In related news, insider Jock Fyfe Lennox purchased 28,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £5,459.08 ($7,133.25). Also, insider Amjad Bseisu purchased 274,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £54,863.40 ($71,688.75). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,532,528 shares of company stock worth $84,070,592.

Enquest Company Profile

EnQuest PLC, an oil and gas development and production company, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom Continental Shelf and Malaysia. The company operates through North Sea and Malaysia segments. It primarily holds interests in the Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, the Dons area, Magnus, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, and Alma/Galia; and in the Kraken development, and a non-operated interest in the Alba producing oil field, as well as the PM8/Seligi production sharing contract and the Tanjong Baram risk services contract in Malaysia.

