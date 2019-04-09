Enphase Energy Inc (ENPH) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.39% of Enphase Energy worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 3,750,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,188,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 479,564 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 13.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 479,564 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enphase Energy by 78.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 694,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 306,193 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,688,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 154,094 shares during the last quarter. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.33 and a beta of 1.45. Enphase Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $92.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy Inc will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Enphase Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.56.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz purchased 11,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.77 per share, with a total value of $100,109.55. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,910.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 70,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $636,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $997,972.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,045 shares of company stock worth $1,478,709. Company insiders own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells microinverter systems for residential and commercial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's semiconductor-based microinverter system converts direct current (DC) electricity to alternating current (AC) electricity at the individual solar module level.

