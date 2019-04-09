Energizer (ENR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Energizer have declined and underperformed the industry in the past six months. This may be attributed to the company’s soft top-line performance during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, wherein the metric missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and also declined year over year for second time in row. Certainly, dismal margins as well as high debt level might have also kept investors on their toes. Additionally, headwinds related to currency fluctuations and commodity costs cannot be ignored. Nevertheless, Energizer’s bottom line performance keeps the hope alive. The quarterly earnings not only increased but also beat the consensus mark. Results were backed by increase in organic revenues, cost saving initiatives, lower tax rate and decline in adjusted SG&A expenses. To enhance its portfolio, the company recently concluded the buyout of Spectrum's battery and portable lighting business and the auto care business.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ENR. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Energizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Energizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Energizer stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.02. 329,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,366. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.48. Energizer has a fifty-two week low of $42.74 and a fifty-two week high of $65.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. Energizer had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 452.08%. Energizer’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,813,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Energizer by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,521,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,813,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,384,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,101,000 after purchasing an additional 72,563 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,160,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,647,000 after purchasing an additional 243,347 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,949,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,342,000 after purchasing an additional 961,356 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

