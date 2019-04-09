Emirates NBD Conserves $400M on Turkish Lender

Dubai’s Emirates NBD bank has revised its cost price of Turkey’s Denizbank following a slip in the Turkish lira, saying it’s now agreed to cover 15.48 billion lira ($2.8 billion).

The new price reflects a $400 million economies dependent on the purchase price of the lira at the original time of this deal 10 months ago.

An announcement was issued by emirates NBD using the revised terms, which reflect the sharp depreciation of the Turkish lira within the past calendar year.

The trade will be subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be finished by July.

Local media reported Wednesday, that Emirates NBD shares jumped to their greatest level in 10 years.