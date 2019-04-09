Emerge Energy Services LP (EMES) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE:EMES) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.14.

Several research firms have recently commented on EMES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Emerge Energy Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Get Emerge Energy Services alerts:

NYSE:EMES traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.87. The stock had a trading volume of 40 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,930. The firm has a market cap of $58.51 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.31. Emerge Energy Services has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $9.30.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Emerge Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Emerge Energy Services by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HPS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Emerge Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.31% of the company’s stock.

Emerge Energy Services Company Profile

Emerge Energy Services LP, through its subsidiary, Superior Silica Sands LLC, operates an energy services company in the United States. It engages in mining, producing, and distributing silica sand, which is a primary input for the hydraulic fracturing of oil and natural gas wells. The company serves oilfield services companies, and exploration and production companies that are engaged in hydraulic fracturing.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerge Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerge Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.