Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 3,823 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,823 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.1% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,331,100,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,011,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,376,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,725,000 after buying an additional 1,897,689 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 14,949,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,821,000 after buying an additional 1,437,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,743,000.
SCHF traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.86. 101,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,414. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.33 and a 1 year high of $34.83.
Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.
