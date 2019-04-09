ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €4.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.42 ($8.62).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €6.30 ($7.33) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.71 ($6.63) and a one year high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

