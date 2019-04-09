ElringKlinger (ZIL2) Given a €4.10 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.10 ($4.77) price target on ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.65) price target on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($6.98) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €8.00 ($9.30) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Warburg Research set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on ElringKlinger and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €7.42 ($8.62).

ETR ZIL2 opened at €6.30 ($7.33) on Monday. ElringKlinger has a one year low of €5.71 ($6.63) and a one year high of €15.88 ($18.47). The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry worldwide. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells cylinder-head and specialty gaskets, lightweight components, and thermal and acoustic parts for engine, transmission, and exhaust tract applications.

