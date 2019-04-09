Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) SVP Aarti S. Shah Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 1,800 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $226,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,425 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,786.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE LLY opened at $127.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $131.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.33. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.03). Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 44.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 17,720.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,420,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182,367 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter worth $1,056,086,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,687,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,865 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 165.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,012,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,956,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,979,649,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America set a $129.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.51 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

