Eidos Therapeutics (EIDX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel oral therapy for the treatment of diseases caused by transthyretin amyloidosis. Eidos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of EIDX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.79. 73,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,206. Eidos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $24.75.

In other Eidos Therapeutics news, CFO Christine Siu sold 11,913 shares of Eidos Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $234,209.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. 30.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

