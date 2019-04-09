EDUCare Reaches Market Cap of $15.23 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 9th. One EDUCare token can now be bought for about $0.0234 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, BigONE and Bit-Z. In the last week, EDUCare has traded 165% higher against the U.S. dollar. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $15.23 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00351194 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002444 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019428 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $78.87 or 0.01517786 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00236747 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001056 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 650,000,000 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin . The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, HADAX and Bit-Z. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

