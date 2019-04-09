Eastman Chemical (EMN) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastman Chemical has outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company will gain from cost-cutting and productivity actions, synergies of strategic acquisitions, sustained innovation and efforts to reduce debt. However, Eastman Chemical faces headwinds from raw material cost inflation. Moreover, demand for its specialty products in China is weak due to the trade conflict. Unfavorable currency swings and higher pension costs are other headwinds that are denting the company’s performance. It is also exposed to certain challenges in the fiber business.”

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Eastman Chemical from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Cowen lowered Eastman Chemical from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 21st. Standpoint Research upgraded Eastman Chemical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Eastman Chemical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.90.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $81.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.14. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $67.40 and a 52-week high of $110.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.21). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 173.7% in the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 81,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 51,665 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the first quarter valued at about $1,819,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,496,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,379,000 after buying an additional 301,471 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

Featured Article: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eastman Chemical (EMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.