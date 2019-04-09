Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Shares Bought by Surevest Inc.

Surevest Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 19,912 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 53.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 7,986 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,985,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,737,000 after acquiring an additional 741,131 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Eagle Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGBN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,889. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.13 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 36.62%. Eagle Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Eagle Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. FIG Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

