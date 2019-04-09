Duluth (DLTH) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday after DA Davidson lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $19.00. The stock had previously closed at $16.31, but opened at $17.60. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Duluth shares last traded at $17.57, with a volume of 34010 shares traded.

DLTH has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

In other Duluth news, COO Allen L. Dittrich sold 5,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total transaction of $127,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,347,372.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Duluth by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 323,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 502.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 53,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 44,595 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 357.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Duluth by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $514.18 million, a PE ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.11). Duluth had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $250.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duluth Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

