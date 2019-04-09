DraftCoin (DFT) Price Tops $0.0131

DraftCoin (CURRENCY:DFT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, DraftCoin has traded down 14.7% against the US dollar. DraftCoin has a market cap of $109,949.00 and approximately $814.00 worth of DraftCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DraftCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0131 or 0.00000251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HiCoin (XHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DraftCoin Coin Profile

DFT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 19th, 2015. DraftCoin’s total supply is 18,388,092 coins and its circulating supply is 8,388,092 coins. The official website for DraftCoin is btcdraft.com . DraftCoin’s official Twitter account is @btcdraft and its Facebook page is accessible here

DraftCoin Coin Trading

DraftCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit and Coindeal. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DraftCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DraftCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DraftCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

