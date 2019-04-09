Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 862 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $498,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey E. Epstein sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,715.00, for a total value of $428,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 865 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,405. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,150.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,400.00 price target (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,121.68.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,788.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,606.27 and a twelve month high of $2,201.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $22.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.39 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Booking had a net margin of 27.52% and a return on equity of 44.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 636 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/douglass-winthrop-advisors-llc-sells-636-shares-of-booking-holdings-inc-bkng.html.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.