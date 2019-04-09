Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Unilever N.V. (UL)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 411,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $23,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 5,428.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,714,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,288,000 after buying an additional 4,629,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Unilever by 34,001.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after acquiring an additional 362,452 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,597,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,531,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,021,000. 6.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $57.79 on Tuesday. Unilever N.V. has a 1-year low of $50.80 and a 1-year high of $58.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.442 per share. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.18%.

UL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 10th. BNP Paribas lowered Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. UBS Group downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Unilever from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

