Dollar General (DG) Given New $133.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.50 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $118.79.

Shares of DG opened at $122.30 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $86.87 and a 52-week high of $123.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.05). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.04%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.43%.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 16,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $1,990,331.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,009,495.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Ravener sold 38,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.84, for a total transaction of $4,632,894.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,762,321.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,926,314. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Dollar General by 1.5% during the first quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 56,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,705,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.4% during the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in Dollar General by 23.9% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumables, seasonal, home products, and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J. L.

