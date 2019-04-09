Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC Has $16.61 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 61,347 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 5.5% of Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,127,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,088,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,775 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,441,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,859,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,209,142,000 after purchasing an additional 144,271 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,682,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,424,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,352,000 after purchasing an additional 56,633 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

IJR stock opened at $79.29 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $90.56.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/divergent-wealth-advisors-llc-has-16-61-million-holdings-in-ishares-core-sp-small-cap-etf-ijr.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Index Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.