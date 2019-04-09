Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $33.14 Million Position in Clearwater Paper Corp (CLW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Clearwater Paper worth $33,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the fourth quarter valued at about $153,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 10,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Paper by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

CLW opened at $20.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.75. Clearwater Paper Corp has a twelve month low of $18.95 and a twelve month high of $40.85.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.21 million. Clearwater Paper had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Clearwater Paper from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Clearwater Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Clearwater Paper to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearwater Paper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

