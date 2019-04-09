Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.59 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,564,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,368 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.52% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 11,291,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,335,000 after acquiring an additional 899,669 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,291,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 899,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,160,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,473,000 after purchasing an additional 44,639 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $15,861,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $13,656,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 4,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 39,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $433,137.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,180 shares of company stock valued at $999,721 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.98.

LSCC stock opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $13.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.10 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a positive return on equity of 12.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $31.59 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/dimensional-fund-advisors-lp-has-31-59-million-position-in-lattice-semiconductor-corp-lscc.html.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

See Also: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.