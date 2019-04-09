Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (H)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 472,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $31,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 110.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,106,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,055,000 after buying an additional 580,125 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,880,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 108.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,880,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,870,000 after acquiring an additional 38,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider David Udell sold 6,486 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $479,964.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $740,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 18.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

H stock opened at $76.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 17.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Hyatt Hotels’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 26th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

H has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $89.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Raymond James cut Hyatt Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Sunday, February 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

