Diageo plc (DEO) Holdings Reduced by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,099 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DEO opened at $163.17 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.3688 per share. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. Diageo’s payout ratio is presently 42.83%.

DEO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Investec cut Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/09/diageo-plc-deo-holdings-reduced-by-loring-wolcott-coolidge-fiduciary-advisors-llp-ma.html.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.