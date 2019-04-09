Diageo (DGE) Given a GBX 3,300 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,625 ($34.30) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday. Barclays set a GBX 3,470 ($45.34) target price on Diageo and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investec reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($38.55) target price (up from GBX 2,550 ($33.32)) on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, March 25th. Citigroup reiterated a top pick rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target (up previously from GBX 3,200 ($41.81)) on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,280 ($42.86) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Diageo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,084.41 ($40.30).

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 3,126.50 ($40.85) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion and a PE ratio of 26.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.48. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 2,376.50 ($31.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,156.50 ($41.25).

Diageo (LON:DGE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The company reported GBX 77 ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of GBX 70.80 ($0.93) by GBX 6.20 ($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Diageo will post 13579.9997985228 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a GBX 26.10 ($0.34) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is 0.56%.

In other news, insider Ivan Menezes sold 47,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,961 ($51.76), for a total value of £1,897,477.44 ($2,479,390.36). Also, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,009 ($39.32) per share, with a total value of £8,274.75 ($10,812.43). Insiders bought a total of 3,151 shares of company stock worth $11,812,769 in the last quarter.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

