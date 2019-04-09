DexCom (DXCM) Downgraded to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on DXCM. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of DexCom to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on DexCom from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.53.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $114.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 383.17 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $69.98 and a fifty-two week high of $156.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. DexCom had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven R. Altman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.60, for a total transaction of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 400 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.75, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,050,154 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 161,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,073,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $1,273,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in DexCom in the third quarter worth approximately $475,951,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,494,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in DexCom by 41.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 574,466 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $82,170,000 after buying an additional 167,768 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

