Devon Energy Corp (DVN) Shares Sold by Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lessened its holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,799,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,641,322 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $149,695,000 after buying an additional 1,571,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,521,826 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,722,000 after buying an additional 1,296,801 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 2,129.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,274,907 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 57.3% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,195,598 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $127,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,365 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert H. Henry bought 11,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $349,646.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,863.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, March 1st. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Shares of DVN stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.28. The company had a trading volume of 129,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,579,890. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $46.54.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 24.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.81%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

