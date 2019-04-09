Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DTE. Macquarie set a €15.00 ($17.44) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €18.40 ($21.40) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.35) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €16.56 ($19.26).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTE opened at €14.98 ($17.42) on Monday. Deutsche Telekom has a 1-year low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 1-year high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.