Deutsche Bank AG Has $31.13 Million Holdings in Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 131.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 947,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,170 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.54% of Nektar Therapeutics worth $31,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.92.

NKTR opened at $35.98 on Tuesday. Nektar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.39 and a current ratio of 17.53. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 3.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $39.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.09% and a return on equity of 50.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nektar Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Nicholson sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $2,697,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,168,765.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 108,882 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $4,593,731.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 350,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,805,483.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,824 shares of company stock valued at $10,249,993 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

